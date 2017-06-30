Health Benefit Battles Sink Or Swim Based On CBA Strength

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Second and Sixth circuits have recently reached divergent conclusions on whether Honeywell Inc. collective bargaining agreements guaranteed workers health benefits for life, and experts say the strength of the respective contracts is what's responsible for the differing rulings. Before 2015, retirees of Honeywell plants in Ohio and Connecticut — who worked under different CBAs — might have had an equal shot at convincing courts that their retirement benefits vested for life. But a U.S. Supreme Court case called M&G Polymers USA LLC v. Tackett placed extra scrutiny on CBAs’ language, making it more difficult to prove that lifetime benefits were...

