Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Restaurant Worker's Tipping Claim Doesn't Stick

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge partly granted a bid by a group of former restaurant workers to nix a Manhattan eatery’s counterclaims in their suit claiming it didn’t pay them sufficient minimum and overtime wages and wrongly applied tip credits, ruling one of the four workers likely altered customer receipts.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Thursday denied former Heidelberg Restaurant bartender Danijel Mirkov’s motion to dismiss the eatery’s counterclaims for failure to state a claim in the Fair Labor Standards Act suit, but granted the motion as to plaintiffs Andjela Stefanovic, Uros Dukic and Bojana Novakovic.

Heidelberg had stated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 08, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®