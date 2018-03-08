NYC Restaurant Worker's Tipping Claim Doesn't Stick

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge partly granted a bid by a group of former restaurant workers to nix a Manhattan eatery’s counterclaims in their suit claiming it didn’t pay them sufficient minimum and overtime wages and wrongly applied tip credits, ruling one of the four workers likely altered customer receipts. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Thursday denied former Heidelberg Restaurant bartender Danijel Mirkov’s motion to dismiss the eatery’s counterclaims for failure to state a claim in the Fair Labor Standards Act suit, but granted the motion as to plaintiffs Andjela Stefanovic, Uros Dukic and Bojana Novakovic. Heidelberg had stated...

