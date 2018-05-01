EchoStar Unit Again Asks Fed. Circ. To Toss $21M IP Award

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- EchoStar Corp. unit Hughes Network Systems on Thursday urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider its ruling affirming a $21.1 million jury verdict finding Hughes infringed a defense contractor's satellite network patent, arguing the damages calculation was based on a fatally flawed analysis. In June, a three-judge panel found there was sufficient evidence that Hughes infringed the patent owned by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems and that the damages were fairly calculated. In Thursday's 18-page petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc, Hughes asked that a three-judge panel give it another shot at convincing it that the damages award was based...

