5th Circ. Says DQ'd Juror Can't Sink $298M FCA Verdict

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a decision trebling a $93 million verdict to $298 million against two mortgage brokers and their CEO for defrauding the government out of millions of dollars, rejecting arguments the trial judge should have granted a new trial after dismissing a disruptive juror. The district court properly dismissed one juror — who allegedly wore earplugs during deliberations, refused to converse with other jurors and told them to “hush, or else” when he was pressed about participating — and did not need to order a new trial for Allied Home Mortgage Capital Corp., Allied Home Mortgage Corp....

