Litigious Copyright Atty Can't Undo Latest Sanctions

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge isn't going to overturn a sanctions order against a copyright attorney who has filed hundreds of copyright cases in recent years, ruling Thursday that a challenge to the fine was "both too little and too late." U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman denied a motion to reconsider a decision last month that ordered Richard Liebowitz pay $8,745 in attorney fees because of his "repeated failure" to obey orders in an infringement lawsuit the attorney filed against NBC. In doing so, the judge said Liebowitz's request to undo the fine was "both too little and too late," particularly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS