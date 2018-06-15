Zetia Buyers' Pay-For-Delay Lawsuits Will Press On

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Merck and Glenmark weren't able to shut down Zetia buyers' pay-for-delay litigation on Friday, though a Virginia federal judge agreed to pare the claims lodged by retailers and end-payors that bought the cholesterol medication. In a lengthy opinion handed down Friday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith cemented a magistrate judge's recommendation, allowing antitrust claims by retailers, end-payors and direct Zetia purchasers to move forward. The three sets of buyers contend Merck & Co. Inc. and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. worked to keep generic Zetia rivals off the market with a decade-old deal in which Glenmark would delay launching its generic Zetia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS