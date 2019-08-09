NYC Restaurant Group Sued For Tipping, Wage Violations

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Two New York City companies that operate Ruby's Australian-style restaurants were hit Friday with a suit in federal court claiming they failed to pay employees the proper minimum wage and unlawfully misappropriated a portion of their tips. Ex-server James Hickey filed his proposed collective action against Ruby's Midtown LLC and 219 Mulberry LLC, alleging that owners Nicholas Mathers, Timothy Sykes and Thomas Lim violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law when they didn't pay food service workers at the federal and state minimum wage and wrongly took a tip credit, which lets businesses pay certain tipped workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS