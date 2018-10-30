Security Co. Denied Partial Win In $4.5M Hurricane Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court rejected a security company’s bid to resolve in its favor which agreement to use in its suit claiming a contracting company owes it $4.5 million for failing to pay for security services after two catastrophic hurricanes, saying there isn’t yet enough evidence to decide. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday denied Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations Inc.’s motion for partial summary judgment asserting that its agreement should govern the parties’ relationship rather than BBMK Contracting LLC’s master subcontractor agreement between BBMK and Pinkerton’s corporate parent, Securitas Security Services USA Inc. At this point in the proceedings, Judge...

