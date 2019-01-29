Calif. Judge Warns PG&E's Attys: 'Don't Play Games'

Law360, San Francisco (August 9, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge told Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s counsel Friday that he finds it "very, very troublesome" that the utility didn't disclose upfront it had already paid its CEO a $3 million sign-on bonus in its compensation plan proposal, saying the omission was "too clever by half" and, "One rule is don't play games with the judge." During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said PG&E should have disclosed in its motion to approve its new CEO's pay package that it paid William D. Johnson $3 million when he left Tennessee Valley Authority to lead...

