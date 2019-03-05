Lori Loughlin Says Latham Conflict Gone In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli told a Boston federal judge Friday that a potential conflict in the "Varsity Blues" case due to Latham & Watkins LLP's simultaneous representation of the couple and the University of Southern California is now moot because the firm no longer represents the university in any legal matters. Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave Boston federal court in April. (AP) In June, prosecutors flagged a number of potential conflicts among defendants charged in the nationwide college admissions scheme known as "Operation Varsity Blues," noting that several BigLaw firms — including Latham &...

