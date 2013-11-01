Investors Want UK Traders To Testify In Last Leg Of Forex Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Investors that have secured $2.3 billion in settlements over claims that big banks plotted to rig the foreign exchange markets are seeking testimony from three United Kingdom traders as they take aim at Credit Suisse, the only bank yet to settle. The forex investors asked a New York federal judge on Friday to request assistance from courts in the U.K. in taking testimony from three former forex traders for the London offices of multiple international banks, arguing that their participation in chat rooms with forex traders from competing banks will be crucial to proving Credit Suisse AG's part in the alleged...

