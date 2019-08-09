EPA Floats Rule Narrowing State, Tribal CWA Pipeline Reviews

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed a rule that would drastically reduce states' and tribes' authority to block projects like pipelines, export terminals and dams over water concerns, and would give federal agencies significant new authority to hurry projects along. The proposed rule would narrow states' ability to deny permits to projects under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, a powerful tool that has irritated the Trump administration as New York, Washington and Oregon have used it to block various energy projects over environmental concerns. The proposal comes on the heels of guidance issued by the EPA in...

