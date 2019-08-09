NBA Star Sues Over 'Greek Freak' Mark On Hoodies, T-Shirts

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo filed suit in New York federal court on Friday against a clothing label for infringing on his "Greek Freak" and "Greek Fr34K" trademarks, both nicknames the athlete said were born of his skill, nationality and jersey number. The nearly seven-foot-tall Milwaukee Bucks star claims Florida company Viral Style LLC infringed on and counterfeited his trademarks by using them to promote and sell knockoff hoodies and T-shirts. He added that the Florida label's products traded on his fame and MVP bona fides without permission; unfairly competed with his own products, which have made "tens of thousands of dollars";...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS