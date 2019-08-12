Real Estate Rumors: Ahs Residential, Rockfeld, Fairbridge

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Developer Ahs Residential has picked up three Miami Gardens, Florida, vacant lots for $9.5 million, The Real Deal reported Monday. The deal is for a total of 13.1 acres close to 2255 N.W. 167th St., and the seller is the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Real Deal said. The properties last traded hands for $7.25 million in April 2018, according to the report. Annaly Capital Management has provided $28.1 million in financing to real estate firm Rockfeld Group for a building in Manhattan's East Harlem neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan is for 2283 Third Ave. and replaces previous financing from Safra National Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS