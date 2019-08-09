ProPublica Sues IRS To Release Emails On Private Tax Prep

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit news organization ProPublica sued the Internal Revenue Service in a New York federal court on Friday for the immediate release of documents related to the renewal of a partnership between the agency and private industry providers of free online tax filing services. ProPublica argued that the IRS violated the Freedom of Information Act by withholding emails requested by the organization between the agency and representatives of private companies such as Intuit, H&R Block and others that compose the Free File Alliance. As the FFA was being renegotiated last year, the IRS was subject to intense lobbying by industry representatives seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS