Okla. Judge Rules J&J Caused Opioid Crisis, Owes $572M

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson caused the opioid crisis in Oklahoma and must pay $572 million to cure it, a state judge ruled Monday, handing the state a resounding win in the trailblazing bench trial on its allegation that the pharma giant deceived doctors and patients about the safety of opioids. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, shown addressing reporters in July, said after Monday's verdict, “What we showed during our seven-week trial and what Judge Balkman confirmed today is what we know now for certain, Johnson & Johnson was the kingpin behind the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis.” (AP) Nearly six weeks after the conclusion...

