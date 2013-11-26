Gaming Patent Fight Kicked Out Of NJ, But Trade Secrets Stay

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has sent patent infringement litigation over slot machine software to Delaware, Georgia and Nevada, invoking the U.S. Supreme Court's TC Heartland ruling, but cleared related trade secret and breach of contract allegations to press forward in-state. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez issued an extensive order Friday, largely refusing to dismiss the litigation accusing High 5 Games LLC's former in-house attorney of stealing proprietary information to launch a competing company. Parties from both sides of the long-running litigation had agreed that the New Jersey court lost jurisdiction of the infringement claims once the Supreme Court decided the TC Heartland...

