Bid To Limit Trump's Tariff Power Lands In Fed. Circ.

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A group of steel importers looking to strike down the Cold War-era law President Donald Trump has used to set tariffs for national security purposes fired its opening shot at the Federal Circuit on Friday, telling the court that the statute is unconstitutional. The American Institute for International Steel has spent the past year trying to wipe out Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which empowers the president to restrict imports that are deemed a security threat. According to AIIS, Section 232 effectively strips Congress of its congressional authority over tariffs and gives it to the White House....

