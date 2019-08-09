Yoshinoya Must Dish Up Pay For On-Call Claims, Judge Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Although Yoshinoya America Inc. ended its policy of requiring employees to block off time for call-in shifts but not paying them, a California judge on Friday said that a recent appellate ruling on another case would apply retroactively and that the Japanese fast food stores are liable for the unpaid time. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Buckley’s ruling also certified a class of Yoshinoya employees who were subjected to the company’s on-call policies from June 2014 to Nov. 2017. The class is believed to number in the hundreds “if not more,” according to the original complaint. Judge Buckley wrote...

