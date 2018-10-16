NYT Wins Toss Of Arpaio's $147M Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Friday threw out a $147.5 million defamation suit brought by Joe Arpaio against The New York Times, saying the former sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County had come "nowhere close" to proving a crucial aspect of his case. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Arpaio had failed to prove that actual malice motivated the publication of an August 2018 column by Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle, which described the controversial ex-sheriff as "a disgrace to law enforcement, a sadist masquerading as a public servant" and "a true American villain." "Plaintiff's complaint comes nowhere close to...

