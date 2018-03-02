Cyndi Lauper Agrees To Settle 'Kinky Boots' Copyright Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Cyndi Lauper has agreed to settle a copyright lawsuit brought by pop singer Benny Mardones, who's claiming Lauper copied lyrics and music from his hit single "Into the Night" for a song in her Broadway musical "Kinky Boots." Mardones' attorney, Michael Steger, notified a New York federal court of the agreement, which has yet to be finalized, in a brief letter Friday. The letter doesn’t detail the terms of the settlement and counsel for the parties didn't immediately return requests for comment late Friday. "The parties have agreed on a settlement in principle of this case," Steger said in the letter. "We...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS