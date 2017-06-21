'Guy With IPhone' Wants $60K In Atty Fees After $750 Trial Win

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The man who took a viral photo of President Donald Trump crashing a wedding has asked for $60,000 in attorney fees after a New York federal court awarded him just $750 — the lowest-possible damages — for successfully showing Hearst infringed his copyrighted image. U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods found Hearst liable for copyright infringement last year for using plaintiff Jonathan Otto's iPhone photo on Esquire.com without permission. In late July, he ordered Hearst to pay the modest damages, four months after he narrowly decided against sanctioning Otto's attorneys, including prolific copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz. While there wasn't sufficient evidence for sanctions, Judge...

