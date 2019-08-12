What Investigators Are Asking After Epstein's Death

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The death of wealthy financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a Manhattan correctional facility over the weekend ends the case against him, but has shifted the U.S. Department of Justice's attention to others who may have helped traffic underage girls and a probe into how exactly he died. Epstein faced federal charges in New York of assembling a "vast network of underage victims" to give him sex massages — claims similar to those he was immunized from in a 2008 agreement with federal prosecutors in Miami. Criticism calling that deal too lenient brought down former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, who...

