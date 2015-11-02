Stress From First Firing Trial Can't Factor In Retrial, PPG Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- PPG Industries Inc. said an ex-scientist’s upcoming retrial to determine damages for the emotional distress of her firing shouldn’t include any testimony or evidence related to the stress of the litigation itself, according to a motion filed Sunday in a Pennsylvania federal court. The company said Carol Knox should not be able to argue that she had suffered any emotional or physical distress from filing and litigating her sex discrimination suit against PPG over the past four years, since it would require showing that her stress came from PPG’s conduct and not herself, her attorneys or even the judge, and could...

