Ex-USC Linebacker Wasn't An NCAA Employee, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday rejected a bid by a former University of Southern California linebacker to revive a proposed class action claiming the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference improperly deny student-athletes minimum wage and overtime, saying the organizations are regulatory bodies and not employers. The three-judge panel affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg dismissing Lamar Dawson’s Fair Labor Standards Act suit, which argued that the NCAA sets limits on pay and work hours as employers do and therefore owed him and other players minimum wage, plus overtime. Judge Seeborg found that the NCAA and conference’s relationship with student-athletes...

