Bondholders Say VW Can't Dump Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of bondholders has challenged a bid to toss their claims that Volkswagen duped them into buying overpriced bonds by concealing its 2015 diesel emissions scandal, telling a California federal judge that the automaker didn't meet its burden of proof to ditch the case. Lead plaintiff Puerto Rico Government Employees and Judiciary Retirement Systems Administration asserted in a motion on Friday that the automaker's bid for summary judgment is flawed, because it is wrongly based on the assumption that the investors don't have enough evidence to prove that they relied on Volkswagen's misstatements or omissions. "Defendants' motion for summary...

