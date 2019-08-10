MLB Hit With IP Suit Over Brewers' '90s Night Will Smith Photo

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A German photographer is suing Major League Baseball's in-house media company for copyright infringement in New York federal court over a 2016 promotion that featured then-Brewers pitcher Will Smith reenacting a series of "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" photos featuring the actor of the same name. Bernhard Kuhmstedt filed his complaint Saturday, alleging he owns the rights to the photos of the actor Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff that were used by the Milwaukee Brewers to promote their "#WillMeetsWill '90s Night" event at Miller Park. Promotional materials for the event featured photos of actor Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS