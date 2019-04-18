Petrobras Can't Reveal Private Docs In Samsung Bribery Fight

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge won't let Petrobras America refer to certain confidential information unveiled in arbitration with an English offshore drilling services company as it pursues allegations that Samsung Heavy Industries bribed its way to a lucrative drillship construction contract. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal on Friday denied the bid by Petrobras America Inc. for permission to refer in its amended complaint against Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. to certain confidential information that was covered under a nondisclosure agreement the Petrobras affiliate had signed with Samsung Heavy Industries back in 2017. Both the Petrobras and Samsung entities had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS