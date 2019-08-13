Employment Hires: Wilson Elser, MoFo, Akerman

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Wilson Elser picked up attorneys in San Francisco and Denver, MoFo nabbed a seasoned trial lawyer from a San Francisco law firm that recently joined forces with Cozen O'Connor, and Akerman hired three labor and employment partners in its new Atlanta office, headlining Law360's latest roundup of labor and employment laterals. Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP Peter Catalanotti Emily Aguero Jane Lucero Peter Catalanotti, Emily Aguero and Jane Lucero recently joined Wilson Elser in its San Francisco and Denver offices. Catalanotti, who was previously a partner at Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP, has joined the firm’s San Francisco office. He will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS