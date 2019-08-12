EPA Seeks To Undermine High Court Precedent In Water Rule

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's deregulatory push has largely focused on rolling back Obama-era policies, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent proposal to restrict states' and tribes' authority to block projects over water concerns takes aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's decades-old ruling granting broad leeway to those governments. Under the EPA's proposed rule, released Friday, states' and tribes' authority to block projects like pipelines, export terminals and dams would be drastically reduced. In addition, federal agencies like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission would get significant new authority to impose tight deadlines on states and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS