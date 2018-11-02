Ex-NFLer's Settlement Put On Ice In Funder Repayment Row

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday agreed to force an ex-National Football League player to put a portion of his $1.9 million concussion settlement on ice while an arbitrator resolves a dispute over his responsibility to pay back advances he allegedly took on the payout. U.S. District Judge Anita Brody rejected arguments from Toby Wright, a former safety for the Los Angeles Rams, that an arbitrator had improperly applied rules related to commercial rather than consumer disputes when he ordered Wright to keep a portion of his settlement in escrow for the duration of his battle with Thrivest Specialty Funding LLC....

