Emerson's IP Loss To BladeRoom Rises To $77M With Interest

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday ruled that Emerson Electric Co. owes BladeRoom $77.4 million for using its stolen trade secrets to land a $200 million Facebook data center contract, tacking on an additional $17.4 million in interest to a $60 million damages award. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila awarded BladeRoom Group Ltd. $30 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in exemplary damages, plus $17.4 million in prejudgment interest on the compensatory damages, which accrued between Oct. 30, 2012, and Aug. 12, 2019, at an annual rate of 7 percent. The order also says Emerson...

