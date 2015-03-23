Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Emerson's IP Loss To BladeRoom Rises To $77M With Interest

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday ruled that Emerson Electric Co. owes BladeRoom $77.4 million for using its stolen trade secrets to land a $200 million Facebook data center contract, tacking on an additional $17.4 million in interest to a $60 million damages award.

In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila awarded BladeRoom Group Ltd. $30 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in exemplary damages, plus $17.4 million in prejudgment interest on the compensatory damages, which accrued between Oct. 30, 2012, and Aug. 12, 2019, at an annual rate of 7 percent.

The order also says Emerson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 23, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®