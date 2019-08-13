Gov't Says Avenatti Can't Have Total Access To Seized Files

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- California federal prosecutors on Monday slammed Michael Avenatti's request for "unfettered access" to client files and electronic data seized as part of a criminal investigation against the embattled attorney. Opposing his request for a court order on the hand-over, prosecutors said federal discovery rules don't give Avenatti an open door to complete forensic copies of a server and other electronic devices that once belonged to Eagan Avenatti LLP, the attorney's defunct former law film. The vast majority of the materials, including data from devices seized from the home of the firm's former office manager, is irrelevant to the current criminal case against...

