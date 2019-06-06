Seneca Nation Seeks To Undo $255M Arbitration Award

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation of Indians has urged a New York federal court to vacate a $255 million arbitration award to the state for unpaid casino revenue, saying the panel disregarded a law that says the payments must be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior's secretary. The arbitration panel's majority knew of this approval requirement and its central role in balancing state and tribal interests under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's compacting rules, the Seneca Nation argued in a brief filed Monday. Yet the majority ordered the tribe to make unscheduled payments to New York state in manifest disregard of...

