Ex-Cruise Worker Fights Bid To Ax Onboard Injury Suit

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A cruise ship worker who sued the owner and operator of the ship where he slipped and was injured pushed back against a motion to dismiss the case in Florida federal court Monday, arguing that he never signed employment agreements with those companies and therefore can't be bound by their arbitration agreements. Esteban Pedro Sambola Hodgson, a Nicaraguan citizen, said the case should be remanded to state court, because he was a "borrowed servant" of Regent Seven Seas Cruises while working on Voyager Vessel Co.'s ship and therefore not subject to Regent's arbitration agreement with its employees. He said he was...

