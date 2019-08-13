NJ Court Tells Developer To Pay Up In $4M Condo Spat

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court rejected a developer’s bid to have architects pay its share of a $4 million jury verdict, finding Tuesday that the developer pushed ahead with construction while knowingly going against building code. A three-judge panel ruled that K. Hovnanian at Port Imperial Urban Renewal II LLC is liable for its $3 million share of the verdict and that the developer's architect, RTKL New Jersey Architects PA, should not foot the bill for its decision to push ahead with the construction of a 132-unit apartment complex after discovering the plywood used was not flame retardant. “Although Hovnanian is...

