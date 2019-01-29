FTC Win Irrelevant To 9th Circ. Class Appeal, Qualcomm Says

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust win over Qualcomm has no business in the chipmaker’s Ninth Circuit appeal of class certification for 250 million U.S. phone buyers making similar claims about its licensing practices, the company has said. Qualcomm asked the Ninth Circuit Monday to reject consumers’ bid for judicial notice of the FTC win, before the same judge who certified their class action, in addition to several other documents the company said have no bearing over the case at hand. The FTC win came after class certification was granted, Qualcomm said, and it’s both irrelevant to that decision and “reasonably disputed,” and...

