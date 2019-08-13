4 Takeaways From The Trump Administration's ESA Changes

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's new rules rolling back several Endangered Species Act protections deliver changes sought by industry and some states that will ease the path for projects such as oil and gas pipelines, but Democrats and environmentalists have already announced their intention to fight back. The controversial rules change some long-standing practices and clarify some areas of confusion, particularly around where the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service can create habitat and how threatened species are treated differently from endangered ones. They also address how climate change should be assessed as part of decisions on whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS