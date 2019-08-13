Defense Bill Threatens FCC Spectrum Powers: Tech Group

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A technology industry trade group has asked federal lawmakers to reconsider a proposal that would shift some 5G spectrum-management power to the U.S. Department of Defense and away from the traditional spectrum regulator, the Federal Communications Commission. The trade group TechNet told leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Monday that funding for secure 5G networks at two or more military installations would “allow DOD to work on and manage non-federal spectrum that the private sector has already invested billions of dollars in developing.” “Granting this new authority to DOD would mark a significant policy shift by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS