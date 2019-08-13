NY Jury Quick To Convict Marketing Pro In Snack Food Fraud

Law360, New York (August 13, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan jury needed a mere 90 minutes Tuesday to find a marketing professional guilty of helping a California woman steal $2.8 million from snack and pet food investors, with prosecutors pointing to an "avalanche" of forgeries he created. The jury of eight women and four men wasted no time convicting Joel Margulies, 74, on counts of securities and wire fraud, conspiracy, identity theft and illegally transporting a gun after a trial before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff that opened Aug. 5. Judge Rakoff set a Dec. 16 sentencing date for Margulies, who must also resolve a drug charge that...

