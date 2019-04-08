Motorists' 3rd Circ. Bid To Revive Pa. Tolls Suit Hits The Skids

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday rejected motorists' claims that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission unconstitutionally charged excessive tolls that officials then used to pay for non-highway purposes, saying Congress expressly allowed states to use toll revenues for public transit and other transportation projects. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said in a precedential decision that Congress decades ago authorized the very practice that sparked a proposed class action from trucking groups and motorists alleging revenue from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's "exorbitant" tolls were being improperly funneled to other state projects that have nothing to do with maintaining highways and roads....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS