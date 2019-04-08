Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Motorists' 3rd Circ. Bid To Revive Pa. Tolls Suit Hits The Skids

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday rejected motorists' claims that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission unconstitutionally charged excessive tolls that officials then used to pay for non-highway purposes, saying Congress expressly allowed states to use toll revenues for public transit and other transportation projects.

A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court said in a precedential decision that Congress decades ago authorized the very practice that sparked a proposed class action from trucking groups and motorists alleging revenue from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's "exorbitant" tolls were being improperly funneled to other state projects that have nothing to do with maintaining highways and roads....

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

April 08, 2019

