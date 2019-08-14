Dem Sens. Ask Ed-Tech, Data Cos. About Student Privacy

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic U.S. senators have asked educational technology companies and data brokers including Google, McGraw-Hill and Blackboard to explain how they handle and use students’ personal information. “From academic performance data and web histories, to location data and other personally identifiable information such as date of birth or address, it is imperative that we take steps to ensure students’ data is being secured and protected,” Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts, Dick Durbin of Illinois and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote in a Monday letter to education technology providers. “Parents, students, and educational institutions deserve to have more control over their...

