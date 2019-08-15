Mexican Taxi Co. Owner Escapes Contempt With Mediation

Law360 (August 15, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge approved a mediation agreement between two business partners sparring over the control of a Mexican taxi company, freeing one of them from contempt for allegedly violating an injunction order. In the agreement, the co-owners of Servicios Digitales Lusad S. de RL de CV stipulated that they would attempt to resolve their federal court and international arbitration disputes through mediation. As part of their truce, L1bero Partners LP agreed to abide by Chief U.S. Judge Colleen McMahon’s order barring it from making major business decisions without its partner. In exchange, Texas-based Espiritu Santo Holdings LP would stop...

