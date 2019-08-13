Reality TV Stars Indicted On Bank Fraud, Tax Evasion

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury indicted the stars of the reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" on Tuesday on charges that they defrauded banks to obtain millions of dollars in loans while not paying taxes. Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, according to an indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice. Their tax accountant, Peter Tarantino, also faces tax-related charges. “Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively...

