GE Units Already Arbitrating $500M LNG Case, Judge Says

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court on Tuesday threw out a case in which a Luxembourg-based construction company sought to force a pair of General Electric units to arbitrate a $500 million dispute involving liquefied natural gas plants, saying the GE units are already engaged in arbitration to contest the arbitrability of the case. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said International Engineering & Construction SA couldn't meet the standard for compelling arbitration set by the Federal Arbitration Act, which requires entities to prove they are "aggrieved" by either neglect, failure or refusal to arbitrate, according to the judge's order. The companies being...

