Paralegal In US Atty's Office Charged With Witness Tampering

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT) -- A paralegal at the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey whose son is a reputed gang member allegedly used her work computer to identify individuals who were potentially cooperating with law enforcement and to obtain videos of post-arrest statements that she eventually posted to YouTube, according to court documents. Tawanna Hilliard, 44, of Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday pled not guilty to charges that include obstruction of justice, harassment of witnesses, witness tampering and obtaining information from a government computer, according to government officials. Her son, Tyquan, a reputed member of the 5-9 Brims set of the Bloods street gang, was...

