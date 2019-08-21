DOJ Seems Gun-Shy With New FCA Penalty Firepower

Law360 (August 21, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Three years after a dramatic doubling of potential False Claims Act penalties, many defense attorneys have yet to see their worst fears realized, and there are signs the U.S. Department of Justice may be wary of wielding its new punitive powers. The pumped-up penalties that took effect in August 2016 sent chills down the spines of defense lawyers by taking the FCA’s already severe liability risks and making them twice as tough. Under the revision, the anti-fraud law’s longtime maximum penalty of $11,000 for every instance of bogus billing essentially became its new minimum, and the new maximum penalty soared to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS