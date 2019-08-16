UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 16, 2019, 4:43 PM BST) -- The past week has seen one of Italy's largest banks sue Venice over a derivatives contract, a U.K. investment manager continue its dispute over commissions with a broker and a U.S.-based fund manager hit Argentina with a securities claim. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and another v. Comune di Venezia One of Italy's largest banking groups, Banca Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, and an Italian public-sector financier, Dexia Crediop SpA, filed a derivatives claim against Venice on Aug. 15. The case is scheduled for the Financial List. Many governments around Europe found themselves...

