DHS Says It Has Authority To Build Wall In Ariz. Wilderness

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has told a D.C. federal court that environmental groups' bid to halt construction of the Trump administration's border wall in Arizona wilderness areas should be denied, arguing Congress gave the department broad authority to waive environmental reviews and build. The federal government said Tuesday that the groups' effort to block sections of wall construction in Arizona through a preliminary injunction should fail as a result of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act that Congress passed in 1996. That law and its later amendments sought to make sure environmental litigation didn't prevent border construction from moving forward,...

