Disabled Guests' ADA Suit Against Disney Set For Trial

Law360 (August 14, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sent to private mediation ahead of trial an Americans with Disabilities Act suit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Inc. brought by parents of autistic children who say the theme parks’ disability accommodation program isn’t up to snuff. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Monday referred the case to alternative dispute resolution in one order while setting the trial schedule in another, saying the ADR procedure must be completed by Jan. 31, two months ahead of the March 31 jury trial start date. Judge Klausner is adjudicating the case following the death in June of...

